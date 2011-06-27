Used 2018 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Consumer Reviews

First BMW and LOVING IT! Bob Elwood , 06/09/2018 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We purchased our 2018 530e xDrive in August 2017 and without question is the best car I ever owned. The technology is amazing and the Hybrid capability has enabled me to refuel about once a month. I do a lot of local driving and have averaged a little more than 60 MPG. I had one tank that averaged 81 MPG. A lot of that has to do with our numerous short trips, but even when we took it on a longer trip we got in the high 30's. It will recharge in about 4 hours on a Level 1 charger. Many of my friends who own Cadillacs and Lexus have commented on how the 530e rides, handles and especially how quiet it is. Of course the $4600 + Income Tax CREDIT was certainly welcome also. Power, Agility, Beauty, all in one package. After driving our 530e for another year I am still convinced it is my best car ever. The more you drive it the more you appreciate all the little tech advancements it has. STILL LOVING IT!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A pricy, but classy hybrid Richard , 06/23/2018 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful It's only got a 2 liter engine, but it's dual turbocharged!!! That means it's kinda fast. Yet most surprising to me is the fact that this car is extremely quiet. It's so quiet that I seldom can hear it shift, thanks, in part, to its highly efficient 8 speed transmission. In terms of handling, this car corners extremely well, and its brakes are exceptional. I used to own an S class Mercedes AMG, which is a high end, extremely fast car. This BMW is slow in comparison (nor as expensive!!!), but it's still faster than many other cars. You owe it to yourself to take the 530e for a test drive. After running it though its paces, I'm confident that you'll be impressed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What A Ride Avid Driver , 09/12/2018 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Wow Wow....Absolutely amazing ride. Sooooooooooooooo Quiet....and the handling absolutely amazing. The mileage is amazing...46mpg+....great pick up and comfort. Toyota/Lexus/Honda, please take a page out of BMW's book and learn from it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High 40's mpg gord Fox , 10/31/2018 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Love the car to this point. A couple of quirky electronic things happened. When I drive the car w/o a passenger the seat belt alarm for the passenger seat goes off after about 10 miles. The charging mode switched w/o my changing anything to "slow" instead of fast charge. Dealer said this happens -it's like a computer and things change for no apparent reason. OK after a reset. I'm a little worried about being out of warranty and having to pay for this electronic reset. The seat belt check took a full day. Rather than pay for that I'll buckle the seat w/o anyone in it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse