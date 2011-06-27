Used 2018 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series M550i xDrive
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,529*
Total Cash Price
$50,690
5 Series Diesel
540d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,918*
Total Cash Price
$57,076
5 Series Sedan
530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,552*
Total Cash Price
$43,904
530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,031*
Total Cash Price
$41,510
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,744*
Total Cash Price
$56,277
540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,265*
Total Cash Price
$58,672
5 Series Hybrid
530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,684*
Total Cash Price
$39,913
530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,529*
Total Cash Price
$50,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,610
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,058
|Maintenance
|$795
|$1,040
|$3,513
|$3,120
|$3,626
|$12,094
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,701
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,935
|Financing
|$2,727
|$2,192
|$1,623
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,924
|Depreciation
|$11,651
|$5,876
|$5,169
|$4,583
|$4,112
|$31,392
|Fuel
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,913
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,128
|$12,860
|$14,869
|$13,519
|$13,152
|$74,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Diesel 540d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,813
|$1,868
|$1,923
|$9,073
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,171
|$3,955
|$3,514
|$4,083
|$13,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,543
|$2,380
|$2,565
|$2,760
|$9,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,042
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,305
|Financing
|$3,070
|$2,468
|$1,828
|$1,143
|$413
|$8,922
|Depreciation
|$13,119
|$6,617
|$5,820
|$5,161
|$4,630
|$35,347
|Fuel
|$829
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$4,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,664
|$14,480
|$16,742
|$15,222
|$14,809
|$83,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Sedan 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,315
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$6,980
|Maintenance
|$689
|$901
|$3,043
|$2,703
|$3,141
|$10,475
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,187
|$1,830
|$1,973
|$2,123
|$7,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,340
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,542
|Financing
|$2,362
|$1,899
|$1,406
|$879
|$318
|$6,863
|Depreciation
|$10,091
|$5,090
|$4,477
|$3,970
|$3,562
|$27,190
|Fuel
|$638
|$658
|$678
|$697
|$718
|$3,389
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,434
|$11,139
|$12,879
|$11,710
|$11,392
|$64,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Sedan 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$6,599
|Maintenance
|$651
|$852
|$2,877
|$2,555
|$2,969
|$9,904
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,122
|$1,731
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$6,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,212
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,403
|Financing
|$2,233
|$1,795
|$1,329
|$831
|$301
|$6,489
|Depreciation
|$9,541
|$4,812
|$4,233
|$3,753
|$3,368
|$25,707
|Fuel
|$603
|$622
|$641
|$659
|$679
|$3,204
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,483
|$10,531
|$12,176
|$11,071
|$10,770
|$61,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Sedan 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$8,946
|Maintenance
|$883
|$1,155
|$3,900
|$3,464
|$4,026
|$13,427
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,999
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,259
|Financing
|$3,027
|$2,434
|$1,802
|$1,127
|$407
|$8,797
|Depreciation
|$12,935
|$6,524
|$5,739
|$5,089
|$4,566
|$34,852
|Fuel
|$818
|$843
|$869
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,347
|$14,278
|$16,508
|$15,009
|$14,602
|$82,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Sedan 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$1,977
|$9,327
|Maintenance
|$920
|$1,204
|$4,066
|$3,612
|$4,197
|$13,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,586
|$2,446
|$2,637
|$2,837
|$9,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,127
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,397
|Financing
|$3,156
|$2,537
|$1,879
|$1,175
|$425
|$9,171
|Depreciation
|$13,486
|$6,802
|$5,983
|$5,305
|$4,760
|$36,335
|Fuel
|$853
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$4,529
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,298
|$14,885
|$17,211
|$15,648
|$15,223
|$86,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Hybrid 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$6,345
|Maintenance
|$626
|$819
|$2,766
|$2,457
|$2,855
|$9,523
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,127
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,311
|Financing
|$2,147
|$1,726
|$1,278
|$799
|$289
|$6,239
|Depreciation
|$9,174
|$4,627
|$4,070
|$3,609
|$3,238
|$24,718
|Fuel
|$580
|$598
|$616
|$634
|$653
|$3,081
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,849
|$10,126
|$11,708
|$10,645
|$10,356
|$58,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 5 Series Hybrid 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,610
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,058
|Maintenance
|$795
|$1,040
|$3,513
|$3,120
|$3,626
|$12,094
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,701
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,935
|Financing
|$2,727
|$2,192
|$1,623
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,924
|Depreciation
|$11,651
|$5,876
|$5,169
|$4,583
|$4,112
|$31,392
|Fuel
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,913
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,128
|$12,860
|$14,869
|$13,519
|$13,152
|$74,529
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
