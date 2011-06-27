Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series Sedan
530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,199*
Total Cash Price
$36,328
540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,263*
Total Cash Price
$46,137
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,263*
Total Cash Price
$46,137
530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,519*
Total Cash Price
$39,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Sedan 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,145
|Maintenance
|$720
|$3,153
|$2,009
|$1,849
|$3,451
|$11,182
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,936
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,100
|Financing
|$1,954
|$1,571
|$1,163
|$728
|$263
|$5,679
|Depreciation
|$8,419
|$4,197
|$3,693
|$3,273
|$2,937
|$22,519
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,609
|$13,179
|$11,328
|$10,527
|$11,556
|$63,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Sedan 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,534
|Maintenance
|$914
|$4,004
|$2,551
|$2,348
|$4,383
|$14,201
|Repairs
|$1,346
|$2,059
|$2,220
|$2,390
|$2,574
|$10,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,459
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,667
|Financing
|$2,482
|$1,995
|$1,477
|$925
|$334
|$7,212
|Depreciation
|$10,692
|$5,330
|$4,690
|$4,157
|$3,730
|$28,599
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,093
|$16,737
|$14,387
|$13,369
|$14,676
|$80,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Sedan 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,534
|Maintenance
|$914
|$4,004
|$2,551
|$2,348
|$4,383
|$14,201
|Repairs
|$1,346
|$2,059
|$2,220
|$2,390
|$2,574
|$10,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,459
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,667
|Financing
|$2,482
|$1,995
|$1,477
|$925
|$334
|$7,212
|Depreciation
|$10,692
|$5,330
|$4,690
|$4,157
|$3,730
|$28,599
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,093
|$16,737
|$14,387
|$13,369
|$14,676
|$80,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Sedan 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$792
|$3,468
|$2,210
|$2,034
|$3,796
|$12,300
|Repairs
|$1,166
|$1,783
|$1,923
|$2,070
|$2,230
|$9,172
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,130
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,310
|Financing
|$2,149
|$1,728
|$1,279
|$801
|$289
|$6,247
|Depreciation
|$9,261
|$4,617
|$4,062
|$3,600
|$3,231
|$24,771
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,270
|$14,497
|$12,461
|$11,580
|$12,712
|$69,519
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
