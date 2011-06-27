Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series Sedan
535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,283*
Total Cash Price
$31,071
528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,143*
Total Cash Price
$26,912
550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,810*
Total Cash Price
$34,496
528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,766*
Total Cash Price
$24,465
550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,036*
Total Cash Price
$35,964
535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,885*
Total Cash Price
$34,985
5 Series Diesel
535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,283*
Total Cash Price
$31,071
535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,917*
Total Cash Price
$25,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Sedan 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,534
|Maintenance
|$4,159
|$2,521
|$2,296
|$898
|$4,825
|$14,699
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,675
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,883
|Financing
|$1,671
|$1,344
|$994
|$622
|$225
|$4,856
|Depreciation
|$7,090
|$3,283
|$2,889
|$2,560
|$2,297
|$18,120
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,818
|$12,659
|$11,958
|$10,141
|$13,706
|$68,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Sedan 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$3,603
|$2,184
|$1,989
|$778
|$4,179
|$12,731
|Repairs
|$1,751
|$1,873
|$2,019
|$2,175
|$2,342
|$10,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,451
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,631
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,164
|$861
|$539
|$195
|$4,206
|Depreciation
|$6,141
|$2,844
|$2,503
|$2,218
|$1,990
|$15,695
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,166
|$10,965
|$10,358
|$8,784
|$11,871
|$59,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Sedan 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,493
|$1,538
|$7,254
|Maintenance
|$4,618
|$2,799
|$2,549
|$997
|$5,357
|$16,319
|Repairs
|$2,245
|$2,401
|$2,587
|$2,788
|$3,002
|$13,023
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,091
|Financing
|$1,856
|$1,492
|$1,104
|$691
|$250
|$5,392
|Depreciation
|$7,872
|$3,645
|$3,208
|$2,843
|$2,551
|$20,118
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,003
|$14,055
|$13,277
|$11,259
|$15,217
|$75,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Sedan 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,145
|Maintenance
|$3,275
|$1,985
|$1,808
|$707
|$3,799
|$11,574
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,483
|Financing
|$1,316
|$1,058
|$783
|$490
|$177
|$3,824
|Depreciation
|$5,583
|$2,585
|$2,275
|$2,016
|$1,809
|$14,268
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,605
|$9,968
|$9,416
|$7,985
|$10,792
|$53,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Sedan 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|Maintenance
|$4,814
|$2,918
|$2,658
|$1,039
|$5,585
|$17,014
|Repairs
|$2,340
|$2,503
|$2,697
|$2,906
|$3,130
|$13,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,939
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,180
|Financing
|$1,935
|$1,555
|$1,151
|$720
|$260
|$5,621
|Depreciation
|$8,207
|$3,800
|$3,344
|$2,964
|$2,659
|$20,974
|Fuel
|$2,280
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$12,107
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,939
|$14,653
|$13,842
|$11,738
|$15,864
|$79,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Sedan 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,470
|$1,514
|$1,560
|$7,357
|Maintenance
|$4,683
|$2,839
|$2,585
|$1,011
|$5,433
|$16,551
|Repairs
|$2,277
|$2,435
|$2,624
|$2,827
|$3,044
|$13,207
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,886
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,121
|Financing
|$1,882
|$1,513
|$1,120
|$701
|$253
|$5,468
|Depreciation
|$7,984
|$3,697
|$3,253
|$2,883
|$2,587
|$20,403
|Fuel
|$2,218
|$2,285
|$2,354
|$2,424
|$2,497
|$11,777
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,315
|$14,254
|$13,465
|$11,419
|$15,433
|$76,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Diesel 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,534
|Maintenance
|$4,159
|$2,521
|$2,296
|$898
|$4,825
|$14,699
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,675
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,883
|Financing
|$1,671
|$1,344
|$994
|$622
|$225
|$4,856
|Depreciation
|$7,090
|$3,283
|$2,889
|$2,560
|$2,297
|$18,120
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,818
|$12,659
|$11,958
|$10,141
|$13,706
|$68,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 5 Series Diesel 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,351
|Maintenance
|$3,406
|$2,064
|$1,880
|$735
|$3,951
|$12,037
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,056
|$2,214
|$9,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,372
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,542
|Financing
|$1,369
|$1,100
|$814
|$510
|$184
|$3,977
|Depreciation
|$5,806
|$2,688
|$2,366
|$2,097
|$1,881
|$14,839
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,229
|$10,367
|$9,793
|$8,304
|$11,224
|$55,917
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 5 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
