Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 550i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 5 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower443 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,900
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,900
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,900
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Multi-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy BMW Individual V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Length193.4 in.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Gross weight5401 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload948 lbs.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Callisto Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Pyrite Brown Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Individual Platinum Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silk Gray/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Black, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa w/Black, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,900
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles