Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series Sedan
550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,048*
Total Cash Price
$26,008
535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,341*
Total Cash Price
$22,527
528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,268*
Total Cash Price
$21,298
535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,292*
Total Cash Price
$30,104
528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,219*
Total Cash Price
$20,479
550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,243*
Total Cash Price
$29,285
5 Series Diesel
535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,048*
Total Cash Price
$26,008
535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,219*
Total Cash Price
$28,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Sedan 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$6,560
|Maintenance
|$2,502
|$2,244
|$878
|$4,526
|$3,806
|$13,956
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,412
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,621
|Financing
|$1,398
|$1,125
|$833
|$521
|$188
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$6,257
|$2,920
|$2,570
|$2,278
|$2,045
|$16,071
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,900
|$11,913
|$10,182
|$13,517
|$12,537
|$65,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Sedan 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,205
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$2,167
|$1,944
|$760
|$3,920
|$3,297
|$12,088
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,404
|Financing
|$1,211
|$975
|$722
|$451
|$163
|$3,521
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,529
|$2,226
|$1,973
|$1,771
|$13,919
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,638
|$10,318
|$8,819
|$11,707
|$10,859
|$56,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Sedan 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$2,049
|$1,838
|$719
|$3,707
|$3,117
|$11,429
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,156
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,145
|$921
|$682
|$426
|$154
|$3,329
|Depreciation
|$5,124
|$2,391
|$2,105
|$1,866
|$1,674
|$13,160
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,839
|$9,755
|$8,338
|$11,069
|$10,267
|$53,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Sedan 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$1,517
|$1,563
|$1,610
|$7,593
|Maintenance
|$2,896
|$2,597
|$1,016
|$5,239
|$4,406
|$16,154
|Repairs
|$2,459
|$2,627
|$2,833
|$3,052
|$3,285
|$14,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,635
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,876
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,302
|$964
|$603
|$218
|$4,705
|Depreciation
|$7,243
|$3,380
|$2,975
|$2,637
|$2,367
|$18,601
|Fuel
|$2,280
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$12,107
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,561
|$13,789
|$11,785
|$15,645
|$14,512
|$75,292
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Sedan 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$1,970
|$1,767
|$691
|$3,564
|$2,997
|$10,989
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,112
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,276
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$656
|$410
|$148
|$3,201
|Depreciation
|$4,927
|$2,299
|$2,024
|$1,794
|$1,610
|$12,654
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,307
|$9,380
|$8,017
|$10,643
|$9,872
|$51,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Sedan 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,386
|Maintenance
|$2,817
|$2,527
|$988
|$5,097
|$4,286
|$15,714
|Repairs
|$2,392
|$2,555
|$2,756
|$2,969
|$3,196
|$13,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,590
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,825
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,267
|$938
|$586
|$212
|$4,577
|Depreciation
|$7,046
|$3,288
|$2,894
|$2,565
|$2,302
|$18,095
|Fuel
|$2,218
|$2,285
|$2,354
|$2,424
|$2,497
|$11,777
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,029
|$13,413
|$11,464
|$15,219
|$14,117
|$73,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Diesel 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$6,560
|Maintenance
|$2,502
|$2,244
|$878
|$4,526
|$3,806
|$13,956
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,412
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,621
|Financing
|$1,398
|$1,125
|$833
|$521
|$188
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$6,257
|$2,920
|$2,570
|$2,278
|$2,045
|$16,071
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,900
|$11,913
|$10,182
|$13,517
|$12,537
|$65,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 5 Series Diesel 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,283
|Maintenance
|$2,778
|$2,491
|$974
|$5,025
|$4,226
|$15,494
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,568
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,799
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,249
|$925
|$578
|$209
|$4,513
|Depreciation
|$6,947
|$3,242
|$2,854
|$2,530
|$2,270
|$17,842
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,763
|$13,226
|$11,304
|$15,007
|$13,920
|$72,219
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 5 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
