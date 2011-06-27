  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2013 BMW 5 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 BMW 5 Series 535i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 5 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,400
See 5 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,400
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,400
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Navigation Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Premium Hi-Fi Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Automatic High Beamsyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length193.1 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Amazonite Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
Interior Colors
  • Silk Gray/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Graphite/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Individual Platinum Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Oyster and Black Dakota, leather
  • Everest Gray Dakota, leather
  • Oyster and Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,400
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 5 Series Inventory

Related Used 2013 BMW 5 Series 535i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles