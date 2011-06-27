Used 2000 BMW 5 Series 528i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Electric Red
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Stone Green
