Used 2000 BMW 5 Series 540i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Electric Red
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Stone Green
