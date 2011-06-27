  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG192116
Drivetrain
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg18/26 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l4.4 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm193 hp @ 5500 rpm282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.37.8 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65 cu.ft.no63 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.188.0 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.3495 lbs.4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.32.7 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.5 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Electric Red
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Stone Green
Research Similar Vehicles