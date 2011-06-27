Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/444.0 mi.
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|259.0/351.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|2.8 l
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 5500 rpm
|193 hp @ 5500 rpm
|282 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.2 in.
|34.2 in.
|34.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65 cu.ft.
|no
|63 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.2 in.
|188.0 in.
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3726 lbs.
|3495 lbs.
|4056 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|11.1 cu.ft.
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
