Used 1999 BMW 5 Series 540i Features & Specs

More about the 1999 5 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity64 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
