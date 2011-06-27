Used 1999 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 6V8
Combined MPG182116
Transmissionno5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg18/26 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG182116
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l2.8 l4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm193 hp @ 5500 rpm282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8Inline 6V8
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.188.0 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.3495 lbs.4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.32.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono64 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
