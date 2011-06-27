Estimated values
1999 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,152
|$5,730
|$7,136
|Clean
|$2,805
|$5,113
|$6,368
|Average
|$2,112
|$3,879
|$4,832
|Rough
|$1,418
|$2,646
|$3,296
Estimated values
1999 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$4,345
|$5,180
|Clean
|$2,516
|$3,877
|$4,622
|Average
|$1,894
|$2,942
|$3,507
|Rough
|$1,272
|$2,006
|$2,392
Estimated values
1999 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,460
|$1,638
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,303
|$1,462
|Average
|$764
|$988
|$1,109
|Rough
|$513
|$674
|$757
Estimated values
1999 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$2,072
|$2,446
|Clean
|$1,239
|$1,848
|$2,183
|Average
|$932
|$1,402
|$1,656
|Rough
|$626
|$956
|$1,130