Used 1998 BMW 5 Series 528i Features & Specs

More about the 1998 5 Series
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black II
  • Aubergine
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
