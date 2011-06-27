  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 1998 BMW 5 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1998 5 Series
Overview
See 5 Series Inventory
See 5 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8
Combined MPG2018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/481.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.8 l4.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5500 rpm282 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 6V8
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.188.0 in.
Curb weight3495 lbs.3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black II
  • Aubergine
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Black II
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Aubergine
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
See 5 Series InventorySee 5 Series Inventory

Related Used 1998 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles