  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 1997 BMW 5 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 BMW 5 Series 540i Features & Specs

More about the 1997 5 Series
Overview
See 5 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Barbados Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine
See 5 Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 BMW 5 Series 540i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles