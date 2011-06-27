  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW 5 Series 528i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine
  • Jet Black
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Barbados Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Oxford Green Metallic
