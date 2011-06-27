Used 1997 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|no
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|no
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5300 rpm
|282 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.2 in.
|34.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.0 in.
|188.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3450 lbs.
|3748 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.1 cu.ft.
|11.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
