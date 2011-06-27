  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1997 5 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8
Combined MPG2118
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l4.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.188.0 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine
  • Jet Black
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Barbados Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Barbados Green Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine
