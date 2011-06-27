  1. Home
Used 1995 BMW 5 Series 530i Features & Specs

More about the 1995 5 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green II
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Bright Red
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
