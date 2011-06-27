Used 1995 BMW 5 Series 530i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3627 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Dark Blue
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green II
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
