  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 1995 BMW 5 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 5 Series
5(81%)4(15%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
67 reviews
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$829 - $1,780
Used 5 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1995 BMW 530i

jpac, 10/07/2002
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

Excellent road car, great performance in any engine. Handling is best part of the car. Better than most new cars I have driven.

Report Abuse

1995 540i BEST BMW CAR EVER!!! no nikasil problem.

bmw540ifan, 06/24/2011
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I just got my first BMW A 1995 540i with the original engine block Nikasil. Never was replaced. Only has 80k on it. Runs JUST FINE!! I love this car it handles great, wish I could buy another. Great with turns, has POWER... Had the local BMW shop check the engine out and said its still strong and good. The whole Nikasil thing was blown out of the water, some were affected while others were not. I will never go back to a honda again thats for sure. Love this car will and go to the grave with it. SMOOTH SMOOTH SMOOTH...

Report Abuse

95 540il my kind of car

RADJED, 04/06/2002
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used on a lease forfeiture. Strongest car I had ever driven at the time. Used it for business for 2 years then gave it to my wife for our personal use. Big horsepower on a short, heavy body. Turns great like all big german cars. Seats are comfortable. Leg room short for adults in the rear. Only complaints are the weak front center arm rests and the lack of drink holders.

Report Abuse

Do I need a new mechanic?

needsanewone, 09/03/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

After reading all these stellar reviews I'm beginning to wonder if I need a new mechanic. I bought this car used, 6 years ago. It's pushing 200,000 miles, but I hear these cars can last forever. It shudders HARD when I drive between 45-55 mph, drivers side window regulator regularly craps out, belts fall off, has a severe oil leak that can't seem to be fixed, and a coolant light that beeps at me no matter what I do (so I either leave my lights on, because I've grown to ignore the beep, or run the risk of overheating because it cries wolf all the time). Interior display has dimmed to the point of invisibility, and the following parts melted off: hood ornament, side mirror, interior door frame.

Report Abuse

Great car for the buck.

jbimmah, 12/16/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have been in teh BMW family for a few years now and this car has been a lot of fun to drive even as an automatic. For a 17 year old car it can still handle well, even after years of New England weather. My car has started every day in hot, cold, wet, dry and snow filled days with out issue and has never left me stranded, it is a higher maintenance 5 series due to it being the V8. Average extra cost a year would be estimated at around $2000.00, for a typical do it yourself er. I have had the car 11 months now and have bought new suspensions, mounts, brakes, exhaust, and typical other things.

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale

Related Used 1995 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles