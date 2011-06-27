  1. Home
Used 1994 BMW 5 Series 530i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
