  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 1994 BMW 5 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 5 Series
Overview
See 5 Series Inventory
See 5 Series Inventory
See 5 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/23 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.316.5/485.3 mi.316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5800 rpm215 hp @ 5800 rpm282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.36.8 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.37.7 in.36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.34.1 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.5 in.55.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.185.8 in.185.8 in.
Curb weight3627 lbs.3880 lbs.3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.8 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
See 5 Series InventorySee 5 Series InventorySee 5 Series Inventory

Related Used 1994 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles