Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/443.1 mi.
|316.5/485.3 mi.
|316.5/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|214 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5800 rpm
|215 hp @ 5800 rpm
|282 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|37.7 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|34.1 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|185.8 in.
|185.8 in.
|185.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3627 lbs.
|3880 lbs.
|3803 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|31.4 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
