  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 1993 BMW 5 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 BMW 5 Series 525i Features & Specs

More about the 1993 5 Series
Overview
See 5 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
See 5 Series Inventory

Related Used 1993 BMW 5 Series 525i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles