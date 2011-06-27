  1. Home
date 2011-06-27

Used 1993 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG192016
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/26 mpg14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.358.7/548.6 mi.295.4/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG192016
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm184 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l3.4 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm189 hp @ 5900 rpm208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg roomno25.5 in.25.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.nono
Length185.8 in.185.8 in.185.8 in.
Curb weight3760 lbs.3484 lbs.3570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
no
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
