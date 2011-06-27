Estimated values
1993 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$2,070
|$2,622
|Clean
|$942
|$1,849
|$2,342
|Average
|$710
|$1,406
|$1,781
|Rough
|$479
|$963
|$1,221
Estimated values
1993 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,175
|$1,532
|Clean
|$460
|$1,049
|$1,368
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713
Estimated values
1993 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,175
|$1,532
|Clean
|$460
|$1,049
|$1,368
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713