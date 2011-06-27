  1. Home
Used 1992 BMW 5 Series 525i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3484 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White II
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
