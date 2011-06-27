  1. Home
Used 1992 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1992 5 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manualno
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG181817
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.316.5/485.3 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l3.4 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm189 hp @ 5900 rpm208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.nono
Length185.8 in.185.8 in.185.8 in.
Curb weight3759 lbs.3484 lbs.3570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White II
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
