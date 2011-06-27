  1. Home
Used 1991 BMW 5 Series 535i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length185.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight3570 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Alpine White II
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Black
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
