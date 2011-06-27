  1. Home
Used 1991 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l3.4 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm208 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Measurements
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.
Length185.8 in.185.8 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Curb weight3484 lbs.3570 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Nautic Green
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
