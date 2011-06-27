Used 1991 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/485.3 mi.
|295.4/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5900 rpm
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|Length
|185.8 in.
|185.8 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3484 lbs.
|3570 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
