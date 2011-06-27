  1. Home
Used 1990 BMW 5 Series 535i Features & Specs

More about the 1990 5 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
