Used 1990 BMW 5 Series 535i Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/422.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|185.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3530 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
