Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i Features & Specs

More about the 2017 5 Series Gran Turismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$60,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,900
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,900
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Power Rear Side Window Shadesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,900
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Parking Assistantyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Turbine Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Maximum cargo capacity60.0 cu.ft.
Length197.1 in.
Curb weight4490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Exterior Colors
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Callisto Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Damask Red Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Mocha w/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,900
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/50R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
