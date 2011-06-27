Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,148*
Total Cash Price
$34,300
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,591*
Total Cash Price
$34,986
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,843*
Total Cash Price
$46,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$4,282
|$2,240
|$2,674
|$4,606
|$15,254
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,835
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,019
|Financing
|$1,845
|$1,483
|$1,098
|$687
|$249
|$5,362
|Depreciation
|$9,123
|$4,853
|$4,147
|$3,534
|$3,017
|$24,674
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,393
|$15,486
|$12,580
|$12,230
|$13,459
|$72,148
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$1,481
|$4,368
|$2,285
|$2,727
|$4,698
|$15,559
|Repairs
|$1,144
|$1,749
|$1,887
|$2,033
|$2,189
|$9,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,872
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,059
|Financing
|$1,882
|$1,513
|$1,120
|$701
|$254
|$5,469
|Depreciation
|$9,305
|$4,950
|$4,230
|$3,605
|$3,077
|$25,167
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,761
|$15,796
|$12,832
|$12,475
|$13,728
|$73,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,580
|$7,449
|Maintenance
|$1,989
|$5,866
|$3,069
|$3,663
|$6,310
|$20,898
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,730
|$2,940
|$12,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,514
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,528
|$2,032
|$1,504
|$941
|$341
|$7,346
|Depreciation
|$12,499
|$6,649
|$5,681
|$4,842
|$4,133
|$33,803
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,198
|$21,216
|$17,235
|$16,755
|$18,439
|$98,843
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
Legal
