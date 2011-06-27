Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,630
|$33,177
|$34,808
|Clean
|$30,555
|$32,054
|$33,628
|Average
|$28,404
|$29,808
|$31,270
|Rough
|$26,254
|$27,561
|$28,912
Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,960
|$29,478
|$32,116
|Clean
|$26,043
|$28,480
|$31,028
|Average
|$24,210
|$26,484
|$28,852
|Rough
|$22,377
|$24,488
|$26,676
Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,067
|$28,724
|$30,464
|Clean
|$26,146
|$27,751
|$29,432
|Average
|$24,306
|$25,806
|$27,368
|Rough
|$22,466
|$23,862
|$25,304