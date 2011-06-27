Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,493*
Total Cash Price
$26,506
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,823*
Total Cash Price
$27,036
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$91,095*
Total Cash Price
$36,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$4,247
|$2,216
|$2,631
|$2,112
|$4,597
|$15,803
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,147
|$848
|$531
|$192
|$4,143
|Depreciation
|$7,189
|$3,731
|$3,188
|$2,718
|$2,319
|$19,145
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,992
|$12,049
|$11,855
|$10,796
|$12,801
|$66,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$4,332
|$2,260
|$2,684
|$2,154
|$4,689
|$16,119
|Repairs
|$1,719
|$1,838
|$1,982
|$2,135
|$2,297
|$9,971
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,454
|$1,170
|$865
|$542
|$196
|$4,226
|Depreciation
|$7,333
|$3,806
|$3,252
|$2,772
|$2,365
|$19,528
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,372
|$12,290
|$12,092
|$11,012
|$13,057
|$67,823
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,580
|$7,449
|Maintenance
|$5,818
|$3,036
|$3,604
|$2,893
|$6,298
|$21,650
|Repairs
|$2,308
|$2,469
|$2,662
|$2,867
|$3,085
|$13,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,959
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,952
|$1,571
|$1,162
|$727
|$263
|$5,676
|Depreciation
|$9,849
|$5,111
|$4,368
|$3,724
|$3,177
|$26,229
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,019
|$16,507
|$16,241
|$14,791
|$17,537
|$91,095
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 5 Series Gran Turismo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
Legal
