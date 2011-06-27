  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 5 Series Gran Turismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,100
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,100
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Power Rear Side Window Shadesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,100
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,100
20" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Parking Assistantyes
20" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" V-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Light Alloy Multi-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Maximum cargo capacity60.0 cu.ft.
Length197.1 in.
Curb weight4935 lbs.
Gross weight5910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Maximum payload950 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Exterior Colors
  • Callisto Grey Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Damask Red Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Mocha w/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,100
245/50R18 100W tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,100
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
