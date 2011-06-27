Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,068*
Total Cash Price
$24,620
535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,773*
Total Cash Price
$24,137
550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,739*
Total Cash Price
$33,068
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$91,330*
Total Cash Price
$34,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$5,967
|Maintenance
|$2,245
|$2,639
|$2,246
|$4,585
|$3,984
|$15,699
|Repairs
|$1,805
|$1,930
|$2,081
|$2,241
|$2,413
|$10,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,333
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,521
|Financing
|$1,324
|$1,065
|$788
|$493
|$179
|$3,848
|Depreciation
|$6,816
|$3,421
|$2,923
|$2,490
|$2,126
|$17,776
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,679
|$12,352
|$11,433
|$13,304
|$12,300
|$66,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$5,850
|Maintenance
|$2,201
|$2,587
|$2,202
|$4,495
|$3,906
|$15,391
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,298
|$1,044
|$773
|$483
|$175
|$3,773
|Depreciation
|$6,682
|$3,354
|$2,866
|$2,441
|$2,084
|$17,427
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,352
|$12,110
|$11,209
|$13,043
|$12,059
|$64,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,649
|$1,699
|$8,015
|Maintenance
|$3,015
|$3,544
|$3,017
|$6,158
|$5,351
|$21,086
|Repairs
|$2,425
|$2,592
|$2,795
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,791
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,043
|Financing
|$1,778
|$1,430
|$1,059
|$662
|$240
|$5,169
|Depreciation
|$9,154
|$4,595
|$3,926
|$3,344
|$2,855
|$23,875
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,402
|$16,591
|$15,356
|$17,869
|$16,521
|$88,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,554
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,748
|$8,249
|Maintenance
|$3,103
|$3,648
|$3,105
|$6,338
|$5,507
|$21,701
|Repairs
|$2,496
|$2,668
|$2,876
|$3,098
|$3,336
|$14,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,830
|$1,472
|$1,090
|$681
|$247
|$5,320
|Depreciation
|$9,422
|$4,729
|$4,041
|$3,442
|$2,938
|$24,572
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,056
|$17,075
|$15,805
|$18,391
|$17,003
|$91,330
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
