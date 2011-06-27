Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,167
|$18,556
|$20,694
|Clean
|$15,235
|$17,489
|$19,501
|Average
|$13,369
|$15,355
|$17,117
|Rough
|$11,504
|$13,221
|$14,732
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,182
|$17,122
|$17,972
|Clean
|$15,248
|$16,137
|$16,936
|Average
|$13,382
|$14,168
|$14,866
|Rough
|$11,515
|$12,199
|$12,795
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,136
|$17,924
|$19,529
|Clean
|$15,205
|$16,894
|$18,404
|Average
|$13,343
|$14,832
|$16,154
|Rough
|$11,482
|$12,771
|$13,903
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,957
|$20,628
|$22,130
|Clean
|$17,863
|$19,442
|$20,855
|Average
|$15,676
|$17,069
|$18,305
|Rough
|$13,489
|$14,697
|$15,755