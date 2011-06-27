  1. Home
Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i Features & Specs

More about the 2011 5 Series Gran Turismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque450 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
Active Ventilated Seat Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Camera Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Nappa Leatheryes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ski Bagyes
4-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Power Side Window Shadesyes
iPod & USB Adapteryes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4894 lbs.
Gross weight5975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4630 lbs.
Height61.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Damask Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Neptune Blue Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Everest Gray, leather
  • Ivory White/Black, leather
  • Venetian Beige, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown, leather
  • Ivory White, leather
  • Ivory White/Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/50R18 100W tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
