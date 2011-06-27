2022 BMW 4 Series M440i Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,200
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|358.8/483.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|368 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|900 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Dynamic Handling Package
|+$1,150
|Premium Package
|+$1,600
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|+$1,700
|Shadowline Package
|+$400
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Neck Warmer
|+$500
|Heated Front Seats
|+$500
|Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
|+$875
|Drive Recorder
|+$100
|Live Cockpit Pro
|+$900
|SensaTec Dashboard
|+$350
|Front Ventilated Seats
|+$350
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$190
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|18" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|M Carbon Exterior Package
|+$2,900
|19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight
|+$1,000
|19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/High Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,171 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,071 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|54.6 in.
|Length
|188.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|900 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.9 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|255/40R Y tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
