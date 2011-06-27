  1. Home
2022 BMW 4 Series Specs & Features

More about the 2022 4 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.8/483.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower382 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque368 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity900 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Dynamic Handling Package +$1,150
Premium Package +$1,600
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Shadowline Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Neck Warmer +$500
Heated Front Seats +$500
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System +$875
Drive Recorder +$100
Live Cockpit Pro +$900
SensaTec Dashboard +$350
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
M Carbon Exterior Package +$2,900
19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight +$1,000
19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/High Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,171 lbs.
Gross weight5,071 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.6 in.
Length188.0 in.
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Race Blue Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • San Remo Green Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tacora Red SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac SensaTec, leatherette
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Mocha Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/40R Y tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
