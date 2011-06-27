  1. Home
2021 BMW 4 Series 430i Specs & Features

More about the 2021 4 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1550 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
M Sport Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ambient Lightingyes
Head-up Displayyes
SensaTec Dashboardyes
Neck Warmeryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Drive Recorderyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Live Cockpit Proyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Dimensions
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight3918 lbs.
Gross weight4806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.6 in.
Maximum payload756 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sanremo Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Arctic Race Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Tacora Red Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Canberra Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Oyster Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Black Vernasca w/Oyster Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Cognac Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige/Black Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
