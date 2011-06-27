2020 BMW 4 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Convertible
430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,997*
Total Cash Price
$59,011
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,636*
Total Cash Price
$80,845
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,516*
Total Cash Price
$83,206
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,997*
Total Cash Price
$59,011
4 Series Coupe
430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,437*
Total Cash Price
$60,191
430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,356*
Total Cash Price
$81,435
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,877*
Total Cash Price
$61,371
440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,396*
Total Cash Price
$85,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Convertible 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,528
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$692
|$2,895
|$2,972
|$6,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,405
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,589
|Financing
|$3,174
|$2,552
|$1,889
|$1,182
|$428
|$9,225
|Depreciation
|$20,411
|$4,687
|$3,831
|$4,293
|$3,751
|$36,973
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,572
|$9,950
|$9,208
|$12,391
|$11,876
|$71,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Convertible 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,412
|$1,462
|$1,512
|$1,566
|$1,621
|$7,573
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$948
|$3,966
|$4,072
|$8,986
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,295
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,547
|Financing
|$4,348
|$3,496
|$2,588
|$1,619
|$586
|$12,638
|Depreciation
|$27,963
|$6,421
|$5,248
|$5,881
|$5,139
|$50,653
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,144
|$13,632
|$12,615
|$16,976
|$16,270
|$98,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Convertible 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,454
|$1,504
|$1,557
|$1,612
|$1,668
|$7,794
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$976
|$4,082
|$4,191
|$9,248
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,391
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,650
|Financing
|$4,475
|$3,598
|$2,663
|$1,667
|$603
|$13,007
|Depreciation
|$28,780
|$6,609
|$5,402
|$6,053
|$5,289
|$52,132
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,287
|$14,030
|$12,983
|$17,471
|$16,745
|$101,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Convertible 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,528
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$692
|$2,895
|$2,972
|$6,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,405
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,589
|Financing
|$3,174
|$2,552
|$1,889
|$1,182
|$428
|$9,225
|Depreciation
|$20,411
|$4,687
|$3,831
|$4,293
|$3,751
|$36,973
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,572
|$9,950
|$9,208
|$12,391
|$11,876
|$71,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Coupe 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$2,953
|$3,031
|$6,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,453
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,641
|Financing
|$3,237
|$2,603
|$1,927
|$1,206
|$437
|$9,410
|Depreciation
|$20,819
|$4,781
|$3,908
|$4,379
|$3,826
|$37,712
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,143
|$10,149
|$9,392
|$12,639
|$12,114
|$73,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Coupe 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,423
|$1,472
|$1,524
|$1,577
|$1,633
|$7,629
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$955
|$3,995
|$4,101
|$9,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,569
|$2,415
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,319
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,573
|Financing
|$4,380
|$3,522
|$2,607
|$1,631
|$591
|$12,730
|Depreciation
|$28,167
|$6,468
|$5,287
|$5,924
|$5,176
|$51,023
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,429
|$13,731
|$12,707
|$17,100
|$16,389
|$99,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Coupe 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$720
|$3,011
|$3,091
|$6,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,501
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,693
|Financing
|$3,301
|$2,654
|$1,965
|$1,229
|$445
|$9,594
|Depreciation
|$21,227
|$4,874
|$3,984
|$4,465
|$3,901
|$38,452
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,715
|$10,348
|$9,576
|$12,887
|$12,351
|$74,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4 Series Coupe 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,495
|$1,547
|$1,601
|$1,657
|$1,715
|$8,016
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,003
|$4,198
|$4,309
|$9,511
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$2,538
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,487
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,754
|Financing
|$4,602
|$3,700
|$2,739
|$1,714
|$621
|$13,376
|Depreciation
|$29,596
|$6,796
|$5,555
|$6,225
|$5,439
|$53,611
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,429
|$14,428
|$13,352
|$17,967
|$17,220
|$104,396
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW 4 Series in Virginia is:not available
