2019 BMW 4 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Convertible
430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,209*
Total Cash Price
$59,343
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,713*
Total Cash Price
$60,530
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,036*
Total Cash Price
$81,300
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,209*
Total Cash Price
$59,343
4 Series Coupe
440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,045*
Total Cash Price
$83,674
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,788*
Total Cash Price
$81,893
430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,217*
Total Cash Price
$61,717
430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$109,053*
Total Cash Price
$86,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Convertible 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,528
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$692
|$2,895
|$2,972
|$6,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,418
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,602
|Financing
|$3,191
|$2,567
|$1,900
|$1,189
|$429
|$9,276
|Depreciation
|$23,885
|$4,596
|$3,755
|$4,209
|$3,676
|$40,121
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,076
|$9,874
|$9,143
|$12,314
|$11,802
|$75,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Convertible 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$2,953
|$3,031
|$6,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,466
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,654
|Financing
|$3,255
|$2,618
|$1,938
|$1,213
|$438
|$9,462
|Depreciation
|$24,363
|$4,688
|$3,830
|$4,293
|$3,750
|$40,923
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,718
|$10,071
|$9,326
|$12,560
|$12,038
|$76,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Convertible 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,412
|$1,462
|$1,512
|$1,566
|$1,621
|$7,573
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$948
|$3,966
|$4,072
|$8,986
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,313
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,565
|Financing
|$4,372
|$3,517
|$2,603
|$1,629
|$588
|$12,708
|Depreciation
|$32,722
|$6,297
|$5,144
|$5,766
|$5,036
|$54,966
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,944
|$13,527
|$12,526
|$16,870
|$16,169
|$103,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Convertible 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,528
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$692
|$2,895
|$2,972
|$6,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,418
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,602
|Financing
|$3,191
|$2,567
|$1,900
|$1,189
|$429
|$9,276
|Depreciation
|$23,885
|$4,596
|$3,755
|$4,209
|$3,676
|$40,121
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,076
|$9,874
|$9,143
|$12,314
|$11,802
|$75,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Coupe 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,454
|$1,504
|$1,557
|$1,612
|$1,668
|$7,794
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$976
|$4,082
|$4,191
|$9,248
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,409
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,669
|Financing
|$4,499
|$3,619
|$2,679
|$1,676
|$605
|$13,079
|Depreciation
|$33,678
|$6,480
|$5,295
|$5,935
|$5,183
|$56,571
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,227
|$13,922
|$12,892
|$17,363
|$16,641
|$106,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Coupe 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,423
|$1,472
|$1,524
|$1,577
|$1,633
|$7,629
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$955
|$3,995
|$4,101
|$9,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,569
|$2,415
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,337
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,591
|Financing
|$4,404
|$3,542
|$2,622
|$1,641
|$592
|$12,801
|Depreciation
|$32,961
|$6,342
|$5,182
|$5,808
|$5,073
|$55,367
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,265
|$13,626
|$12,617
|$16,993
|$16,287
|$103,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Coupe 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$720
|$3,011
|$3,091
|$6,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,515
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,706
|Financing
|$3,319
|$2,670
|$1,976
|$1,237
|$446
|$9,647
|Depreciation
|$24,840
|$4,780
|$3,905
|$4,377
|$3,823
|$41,726
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,359
|$10,269
|$9,509
|$12,807
|$12,274
|$78,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4 Series Coupe 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,495
|$1,547
|$1,601
|$1,657
|$1,715
|$8,016
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,003
|$4,198
|$4,309
|$9,511
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$2,538
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,506
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,773
|Financing
|$4,627
|$3,722
|$2,755
|$1,724
|$622
|$13,450
|Depreciation
|$34,633
|$6,664
|$5,445
|$6,103
|$5,330
|$58,175
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,510
|$14,317
|$13,257
|$17,855
|$17,113
|$109,053
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 4 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 4 Series in Virginia is:not available
