Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2018 4 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1380 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-up Displayyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Merino Leather Dashboardyes
Dynamic Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Star-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" M Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
19" M Double-Spoke Ferric Grey Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
18" M Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3827 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Smoked Topaz Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Golden Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight and Red Stitching, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Stitching, leatherette
  • Cognac Dakota w/Dark Brown Highlight and Cognac Lower Dashboard, leather
  • Ivory White Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Night Blue Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Cognac Dakota w/Dark Brown Highlight, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
