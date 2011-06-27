Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Convertible
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,210*
Total Cash Price
$39,351
430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,069*
Total Cash Price
$38,579
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,185*
Total Cash Price
$52,853
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,352*
Total Cash Price
$40,122
4 Series Coupe
440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,467*
Total Cash Price
$54,396
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,755*
Total Cash Price
$53,239
430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,750*
Total Cash Price
$55,940
430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,069*
Total Cash Price
$38,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Convertible 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$1,183
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$522
|$663
|$3,107
|$1,807
|$1,799
|$7,899
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,101
|$1,697
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$6,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,098
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,286
|Financing
|$2,117
|$1,701
|$1,260
|$788
|$286
|$6,152
|Depreciation
|$8,489
|$3,811
|$3,354
|$2,972
|$2,667
|$21,294
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,860
|$10,036
|$12,259
|$10,323
|$9,732
|$58,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Convertible 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$512
|$650
|$3,046
|$1,772
|$1,764
|$7,744
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,057
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,241
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,668
|$1,235
|$773
|$280
|$6,031
|Depreciation
|$8,323
|$3,736
|$3,288
|$2,914
|$2,615
|$20,876
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,549
|$9,839
|$12,019
|$10,121
|$9,541
|$57,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Convertible 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,589
|$7,499
|Maintenance
|$701
|$891
|$4,173
|$2,428
|$2,417
|$10,609
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,280
|$2,458
|$2,644
|$8,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,818
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,070
|Financing
|$2,843
|$2,285
|$1,692
|$1,059
|$384
|$8,262
|Depreciation
|$11,403
|$5,118
|$4,505
|$3,992
|$3,583
|$28,600
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,302
|$13,479
|$16,466
|$13,866
|$13,071
|$78,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Convertible 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$5,693
|Maintenance
|$532
|$676
|$3,168
|$1,843
|$1,835
|$8,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,122
|$1,731
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$6,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,139
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,331
|Financing
|$2,158
|$1,735
|$1,284
|$804
|$291
|$6,272
|Depreciation
|$8,656
|$3,885
|$3,420
|$3,031
|$2,720
|$21,711
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,171
|$10,233
|$12,500
|$10,526
|$9,923
|$59,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Coupe 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,454
|$1,497
|$1,543
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$7,718
|Maintenance
|$722
|$917
|$4,295
|$2,499
|$2,487
|$10,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,900
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,160
|Financing
|$2,926
|$2,352
|$1,741
|$1,090
|$395
|$8,504
|Depreciation
|$11,735
|$5,268
|$4,636
|$4,109
|$3,687
|$29,435
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,924
|$13,873
|$16,947
|$14,271
|$13,453
|$80,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Coupe 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,601
|$7,554
|Maintenance
|$707
|$897
|$4,203
|$2,445
|$2,434
|$10,687
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,489
|$2,296
|$2,476
|$2,663
|$8,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,839
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,093
|Financing
|$2,864
|$2,302
|$1,704
|$1,067
|$386
|$8,323
|Depreciation
|$11,486
|$5,156
|$4,537
|$4,021
|$3,609
|$28,809
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,458
|$13,578
|$16,586
|$13,967
|$13,167
|$78,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Coupe 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$1,682
|$7,937
|Maintenance
|$742
|$943
|$4,417
|$2,569
|$2,558
|$11,229
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,565
|$2,413
|$2,601
|$2,799
|$9,377
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,983
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,249
|Financing
|$3,009
|$2,419
|$1,791
|$1,121
|$406
|$8,745
|Depreciation
|$12,068
|$5,417
|$4,768
|$4,225
|$3,792
|$30,270
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,546
|$14,267
|$17,428
|$14,675
|$13,834
|$82,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4 Series Coupe 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$512
|$650
|$3,046
|$1,772
|$1,764
|$7,744
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,057
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,241
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,668
|$1,235
|$773
|$280
|$6,031
|Depreciation
|$8,323
|$3,736
|$3,288
|$2,914
|$2,615
|$20,876
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,549
|$9,839
|$12,019
|$10,121
|$9,541
|$57,069
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 4 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 4 Series in Virginia is:not available
