Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2017 4 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1380 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,500
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Navigation Systemyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,500
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
19" Double-Spoke M Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3860 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Exterior Colors
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Smoked Topaz Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Opal White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige/Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Highlight, leather
  • Golden Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec w/Black, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,500
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
