Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Convertible
435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,965*
Total Cash Price
$32,764
428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,244*
Total Cash Price
$33,419
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,191*
Total Cash Price
$46,197
428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,524*
Total Cash Price
$34,075
4 Series Coupe
428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,632*
Total Cash Price
$44,887
428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$88,272*
Total Cash Price
$45,214
428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,749*
Total Cash Price
$47,508
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,965*
Total Cash Price
$32,764
435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,280*
Total Cash Price
$37,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Convertible 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$5,882
|Maintenance
|$3,176
|$1,999
|$1,688
|$632
|$3,703
|$11,198
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,939
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,417
|$1,049
|$656
|$238
|$5,122
|Depreciation
|$8,152
|$3,643
|$3,205
|$2,842
|$2,549
|$20,391
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,457
|$11,922
|$11,036
|$9,468
|$12,082
|$63,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Convertible 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$6,000
|Maintenance
|$3,240
|$2,039
|$1,722
|$645
|$3,777
|$11,422
|Repairs
|$1,719
|$1,838
|$1,982
|$2,135
|$2,297
|$9,971
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,790
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,978
|Financing
|$1,797
|$1,445
|$1,070
|$669
|$243
|$5,224
|Depreciation
|$8,315
|$3,716
|$3,269
|$2,899
|$2,600
|$20,799
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,846
|$12,160
|$11,257
|$9,657
|$12,324
|$65,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Convertible 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,708
|$1,758
|$8,294
|Maintenance
|$4,478
|$2,819
|$2,380
|$891
|$5,221
|$15,789
|Repairs
|$2,376
|$2,541
|$2,740
|$2,951
|$3,175
|$13,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,475
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,734
|Financing
|$2,484
|$1,998
|$1,479
|$925
|$336
|$7,222
|Depreciation
|$11,494
|$5,137
|$4,519
|$4,007
|$3,594
|$28,751
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,434
|$16,810
|$15,561
|$13,350
|$17,036
|$90,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Convertible 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,117
|Maintenance
|$3,303
|$2,079
|$1,756
|$657
|$3,851
|$11,646
|Repairs
|$1,752
|$1,874
|$2,021
|$2,177
|$2,342
|$10,166
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,825
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,017
|Financing
|$1,832
|$1,474
|$1,091
|$682
|$248
|$5,327
|Depreciation
|$8,478
|$3,789
|$3,333
|$2,956
|$2,651
|$21,207
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,235
|$12,399
|$11,477
|$9,847
|$12,565
|$66,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,610
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,058
|Maintenance
|$4,351
|$2,739
|$2,313
|$866
|$5,073
|$15,341
|Repairs
|$2,308
|$2,469
|$2,662
|$2,867
|$3,085
|$13,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,404
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,656
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,941
|$1,437
|$899
|$326
|$7,017
|Depreciation
|$11,168
|$4,991
|$4,391
|$3,894
|$3,492
|$27,936
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,656
|$16,333
|$15,119
|$12,971
|$16,552
|$87,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Coupe 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$8,117
|Maintenance
|$4,383
|$2,759
|$2,329
|$872
|$5,110
|$15,453
|Repairs
|$2,325
|$2,487
|$2,681
|$2,888
|$3,108
|$13,489
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,422
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,676
|Financing
|$2,432
|$1,955
|$1,448
|$905
|$328
|$7,068
|Depreciation
|$11,250
|$5,027
|$4,423
|$3,922
|$3,518
|$28,140
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,851
|$16,452
|$15,230
|$13,066
|$16,673
|$88,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Coupe 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,607
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$8,529
|Maintenance
|$4,605
|$2,899
|$2,448
|$916
|$5,369
|$16,237
|Repairs
|$2,443
|$2,613
|$2,817
|$3,035
|$3,265
|$14,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,545
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,812
|Financing
|$2,555
|$2,055
|$1,521
|$951
|$345
|$7,427
|Depreciation
|$11,820
|$5,282
|$4,647
|$4,121
|$3,696
|$29,567
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,213
|$17,287
|$16,002
|$13,729
|$17,519
|$92,749
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Coupe 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$5,882
|Maintenance
|$3,176
|$1,999
|$1,688
|$632
|$3,703
|$11,198
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,939
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,417
|$1,049
|$656
|$238
|$5,122
|Depreciation
|$8,152
|$3,643
|$3,205
|$2,842
|$2,549
|$20,391
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,457
|$11,922
|$11,036
|$9,468
|$12,082
|$63,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4 Series Coupe 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$1,328
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|Maintenance
|$3,589
|$2,259
|$1,907
|$714
|$4,184
|$12,654
|Repairs
|$1,904
|$2,036
|$2,196
|$2,365
|$2,545
|$11,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,983
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,191
|Financing
|$1,991
|$1,601
|$1,185
|$741
|$269
|$5,788
|Depreciation
|$9,212
|$4,117
|$3,622
|$3,211
|$2,880
|$23,042
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,986
|$13,472
|$12,471
|$10,699
|$13,653
|$72,280
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 4 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 4 Series in Virginia is:not available
