Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/537.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Concierge Servicesyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room49.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Double-Spoke Ferric Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance or All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Leather Dashboardyes
19" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3965 lbs.
Gross weight4760 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.5 in.
Maximum payload720 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Highlight, leather
  • Oyster Dakota/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
