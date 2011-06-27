Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Convertible
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,315*
Total Cash Price
$35,670
428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,513*
Total Cash Price
$26,882
428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,186*
Total Cash Price
$37,480
428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,808*
Total Cash Price
$30,759
428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,301*
Total Cash Price
$25,848
435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,997*
Total Cash Price
$34,119
4 Series Coupe
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,407*
Total Cash Price
$26,365
428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,762*
Total Cash Price
$35,412
435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,974*
Total Cash Price
$36,446
428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,301*
Total Cash Price
$25,848
428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,490*
Total Cash Price
$29,208
428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,573*
Total Cash Price
$32,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Convertible 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$7,869
|Maintenance
|$2,358
|$2,212
|$838
|$4,341
|$3,660
|$13,409
|Repairs
|$2,309
|$2,466
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$13,383
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,920
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,146
|Financing
|$1,918
|$1,543
|$1,143
|$713
|$259
|$5,577
|Depreciation
|$9,102
|$4,008
|$3,526
|$3,126
|$2,804
|$22,566
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,230
|$14,017
|$12,065
|$15,061
|$13,942
|$76,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Convertible 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$5,930
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$1,667
|$631
|$3,272
|$2,758
|$10,106
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,446
|$1,163
|$861
|$538
|$196
|$4,203
|Depreciation
|$6,860
|$3,020
|$2,657
|$2,356
|$2,113
|$17,006
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,999
|$10,563
|$9,093
|$11,351
|$10,507
|$57,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Convertible 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,753
|$8,268
|Maintenance
|$2,478
|$2,324
|$880
|$4,562
|$3,845
|$14,090
|Repairs
|$2,426
|$2,591
|$2,794
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,255
|Financing
|$2,016
|$1,621
|$1,201
|$750
|$273
|$5,859
|Depreciation
|$9,564
|$4,211
|$3,705
|$3,284
|$2,946
|$23,710
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,307
|$14,728
|$12,677
|$15,825
|$14,649
|$80,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Convertible 428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,278
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$6,785
|Maintenance
|$2,034
|$1,908
|$722
|$3,744
|$3,156
|$11,563
|Repairs
|$1,991
|$2,127
|$2,293
|$2,470
|$2,660
|$11,541
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,655
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,330
|$985
|$615
|$224
|$4,809
|Depreciation
|$7,849
|$3,456
|$3,040
|$2,695
|$2,418
|$19,459
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,307
|$12,087
|$10,404
|$12,988
|$12,023
|$65,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Convertible 428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$5,702
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,603
|$607
|$3,146
|$2,652
|$9,717
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,390
|$1,118
|$828
|$517
|$188
|$4,041
|Depreciation
|$6,596
|$2,904
|$2,555
|$2,265
|$2,032
|$16,352
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,384
|$10,157
|$8,743
|$10,914
|$10,103
|$55,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Convertible 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,503
|$1,550
|$1,596
|$7,527
|Maintenance
|$2,256
|$2,116
|$801
|$4,153
|$3,501
|$12,826
|Repairs
|$2,208
|$2,359
|$2,544
|$2,740
|$2,950
|$12,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,836
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,053
|Financing
|$1,835
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$682
|$248
|$5,334
|Depreciation
|$8,707
|$3,833
|$3,373
|$2,990
|$2,682
|$21,585
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,307
|$13,407
|$11,541
|$14,406
|$13,336
|$72,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Coupe 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$1,743
|$1,635
|$619
|$3,209
|$2,705
|$9,911
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,418
|$1,140
|$845
|$527
|$192
|$4,122
|Depreciation
|$6,728
|$2,962
|$2,606
|$2,310
|$2,073
|$16,679
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,692
|$10,360
|$8,918
|$11,132
|$10,305
|$56,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Coupe 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$1,560
|$1,608
|$1,656
|$7,812
|Maintenance
|$2,341
|$2,196
|$832
|$4,310
|$3,633
|$13,312
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,906
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,130
|Financing
|$1,904
|$1,532
|$1,134
|$708
|$258
|$5,536
|Depreciation
|$9,037
|$3,978
|$3,500
|$3,103
|$2,784
|$22,402
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,076
|$13,915
|$11,978
|$14,952
|$13,841
|$75,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Coupe 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$8,040
|Maintenance
|$2,410
|$2,260
|$856
|$4,436
|$3,739
|$13,701
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,961
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,193
|Financing
|$1,960
|$1,576
|$1,167
|$729
|$265
|$5,698
|Depreciation
|$9,300
|$4,095
|$3,603
|$3,194
|$2,865
|$23,056
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,691
|$14,321
|$12,328
|$15,389
|$14,245
|$77,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$5,702
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,603
|$607
|$3,146
|$2,652
|$9,717
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,390
|$1,118
|$828
|$517
|$188
|$4,041
|Depreciation
|$6,596
|$2,904
|$2,555
|$2,265
|$2,032
|$16,352
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,384
|$10,157
|$8,743
|$10,914
|$10,103
|$55,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Coupe 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,443
|Maintenance
|$1,931
|$1,811
|$686
|$3,555
|$2,997
|$10,980
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,019
|$2,178
|$2,346
|$2,526
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,757
|Financing
|$1,571
|$1,263
|$936
|$584
|$212
|$4,566
|Depreciation
|$7,453
|$3,282
|$2,887
|$2,559
|$2,296
|$18,478
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,384
|$11,477
|$9,880
|$12,333
|$11,416
|$62,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Coupe 428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,332
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$7,070
|Maintenance
|$2,119
|$1,988
|$753
|$3,901
|$3,288
|$12,049
|Repairs
|$2,075
|$2,216
|$2,389
|$2,574
|$2,771
|$12,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,725
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,928
|Financing
|$1,724
|$1,386
|$1,027
|$641
|$233
|$5,011
|Depreciation
|$8,179
|$3,601
|$3,168
|$2,809
|$2,520
|$20,276
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,076
|$12,595
|$10,841
|$13,533
|$12,528
|$68,573
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 4 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 4 Series in Virginia is:not available
